The Mighty Cash Cats coming to the Pour House Oct. 29 

– On Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., the Mighty Cash Cats Johnny Cash show will do a concert at The Pour House, located at 525 Pine St. in Paso Robles.

Endorsed by the Cash family for their authentic presentation of Johnny Cash’s music, the Mighty Cash Cats have toured the USA, including residencies in Las Vegas, Europe, Ireland, the UK, France and Israel. They appeared in the German reality TV series “RTL PUNKT12” getting rave reviews. The Mighty Cash Cats show covers all six decades of his music, including hits like “Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Ring of Fire,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and Johnny’s haunting epitaph, “Hurt.” The show includes fun Johnny and June duets like “Jackson,” the bands soaring three-part harmonies on Johnny’s gospel hit, “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” and authentic Johnny Cash train songs like “Orange Blossom Special,” and prison tunes like “I Got Stripes” and “Cocaine Blues.”

Opening the show will be The Fabulous Linda Ronstadt Experience: For more information or to purchase tickets, call (805) 218-2818 or go to pasoroblesbeer.com.

