The Offspring coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Punk band The Offspring will bring their distinctive sound to Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The band has been staying busy, completing a very successful UK Arena tour this past November in support of the release of their first new album in nearly a decade last April. Their much-anticipated 10th studio album Let The Bad Times Roll is available on Concord Records. They’ve also just celebrated the Roundhill Records release of their Greatest Hits, which became available on vinyl for the first time ever.

There are no vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test requirements for entry to this event. For more information, click here.

Advertisement

Related