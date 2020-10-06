The Paso Robles Rotary Club gives back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Posted: 11:15 am, October 6, 2020 by News Staff
Paso robles rotary club donates

Paso Robles Rotary Club President Bob Fonarow, left, presents a $2,000 donation from the club to the Oak Park community/Paso Robles Housing Authority. Receiving the check is Director of Tenant Services Betain Webb and Executive Director Dave Cooke. 

–The Paso Robles Rotary Club found ways to give back to the community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns. Some of the club’s recent efforts include:

  • Members made and donated more than 1,000 masks
  • The club donated $3,000 to Loaves and Fishes
  • The club awarded $65,000 in scholarships to Paso Robles High School local youth graduating for the class of 2020
  • The club donated $2,000 in rent relief to the Oak Park community/Paso Robles Housing Authority.

 

The Paso Robles Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. For information about membership in the Paso Robles Rotary Club, contact Membership Chairman John Fisher. Follow the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pasoroblesrotaryclub/.

 



