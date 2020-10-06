The Paso Robles Rotary Club gives back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic

–The Paso Robles Rotary Club found ways to give back to the community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns. Some of the club’s recent efforts include:

Members made and donated more than 1,000 masks

The club donated $3,000 to Loaves and Fishes

The club awarded $65,000 in scholarships to Paso Robles High School local youth graduating for the class of 2020

The club donated $2,000 in rent relief to the Oak Park community/Paso Robles Housing Authority.

The Paso Robles Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. For information about membership in the Paso Robles Rotary Club, contact Membership Chairman John Fisher. Follow the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pasoroblesrotaryclub/.

Share this post!

email

Related