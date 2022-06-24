‘The Read Adventures of Gingerbread Man’ show coming to the library

Free admission tickets available 30 minutes prior to the program

– Pyjama Drama will present “The Real Adventures of Gingerbread Man” show for kids at the Paso Robles Library Conference Room on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

About the show

Has no one ever asked where the Gingerbread Man was running to? During this action-packed one-hour show, the audience will set off on an adventure to rescue the delicious Gingerbread Man.

Free admission tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the program. Space is limited so attendees are encouraged to come early.

Click here to register and for more information.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

