The Revivalists to perform in Paso Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– A performance of the eight-piece rock ‘n’ roll collective, The Revivalists, is slated for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on July 17. The show will feature special guest Dawes as the opening act. Ticket sales for the event are set to commence on Friday, Mar. 8, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The Revivalists, known for their soulful alt-rock anthems and diverse blend of classic American music styles, has ascended from small gigs to sold-out shows at prestigious venues. With over 800 million streams and critical acclaim, the band has achieved multiplatinum success.

Their breakthrough came with the release of the 2015 album “Men Amongst Mountains,” which included the double-platinum hit “Wish I Knew You.” Their latest album, “Pour It Out Into The Night” (Concord Records), reflects on gratitude and life’s experiences. Lead single “Kid” encapsulates the album’s theme of embracing life’s moments and self-belief.

Band members, amid personal milestones like parenthood and marriage, found inspiration in the challenges of recent years, including the lockdown. “Kid” sets the tone for an album characterized by nostalgic hopefulness and appreciation for the present moment.

