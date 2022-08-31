The Rhone Rangers hosting International Grenache Day celebration

National organization hosting September gathering

– The Rhone Rangers will host an International Grenache Day Celebration on Friday, Sept. 16, in Paso Robles. The evening event is planned to coincide with the annual day of celebration, recognizing Grenache – one of the most widely planted grape varieties in the world. Members from throughout the national organization will be represented, including wineries from Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, Sonoma, and Oregon.

The celebration will include a walk-around tasting of all Grenache wines – sparkling, grenache blanc, rosé, grenache noir, and grenache-based red blends, from over 30 Rhone Ranger member wineries. The event will be held in the olive tree courtyard at Robert Hall Winery, with a casual dinner prepared by Chef Michael Learned, and live music with “The Incrementals.”

“We are excited for this opportunity for our Rhone Rangers to gather in one location for this global event,” said Tony Quealy, national president of the Rhone Rangers and general manager of Thacher Winery. “We look forward to showcasing the versatility of Grenache, as well as the diversity of the microclimates and terroir of the wines from throughout the Central Coast, North Coast (Sonoma), and the Rogue Valley of Oregon.”

For additional information regarding participating wineries and to reserve tickets ($95 per person + sales tax/fees), visit the Rhone Rangers website, www.rhonerangers.org.

