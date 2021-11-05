The Running Chicken Run/Walk returns to Santa Margarita Lake

Event honors the memory of Brynn and Brittni Frace

– The Running Chicken 2022 10k & 5k Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2022, at Santa Margarita Lake. The event honors the memory of Brynn and Brittni Frace, who were sisters, best friends, college roommates, and dedicated runners who ran with passion and friends. In their memory, the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation was created to honor Brynn and Brittni by:

Providing athletic college scholarships

Donating athletic shoes to athletes in need of quality shoes

Community connectivity with programs like the Hiya Rock Project

The Running Chicken is a fun, family-friendly event for everyone from competitive runners to little children and anyone in between. The course follows the scenic edge of the lake and ends with a pancake breakfast at the finish line. There will be other fun activities that Brynn and Brittni would love including Hiya Rock painting, corn hole and giant jenga blocks.

The inaugural Running Chicken Race in 2019 hosted over 400 participants and the 2020 race hosted over 450 participants and supporters. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 race was held virtually. The 2022 race will be held live and there is a virtual race option as well. Race swag including custom Running Chicken Socks and Camp Mug is available to the first 400 registrants. For race information and registration, visit https://run4bittiandbrynn.org/2022-running-chicken-race-registration/

All proceeds from the race and the sponsorships will go directly to the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

For more information about Brittni and Brynn, visit Run4BittiandBrynn.org.

