The Sandbox coworking community offering ‘Free Friday’ pass this week

Space offers fast and reliable Wi-Fi, on-site premium coffee, and a collaborative atmosphere

– The Sandbox in Paso Robles, a coworking and event space, invites professionals, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers to experience a day of coworking during “First Free Friday” on Oct. 6. The pass can be used from 8:30 to 5 p.m., at The Sandbox location at 1345 Park St. in Paso Robles.

“We’re excited to introduce ‘First Free Friday’ to our community,” said Kyle Ashby, Founder of The Sandbox, which also has two other locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta. “It’s our way of giving back and sharing the benefits of our exceptional coworking space. Whether you’re looking for a change of scenery, a break from the home office, or a chance to connect with like-minded professionals, The Sandbox is the place to be.”

The Sandbox offers fast and reliable Wi-Fi, on-site premium coffee, and a collaborative atmosphere. It caters to professionals, small business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and contractors.

For more information about First Free Friday and The Sandbox, visit thesandboxpaso.com.

Share To Social Media