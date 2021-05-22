The Sandbox opens Paso Robles location

Santa Barbara-based co-working and event space opens second location

–The Sandbox Santa Barbara has launched The Sandbox Paso Robles, the second coworking, shared office, and event space. Located at 1345 Park Street, two blocks from Paso Robles City Park, The Sandbox is in the heart of Paso Robles downtown core.

The Sandbox is the first Santa Barbara-based coworking space to expand outside of Santa Barbara, working in partnership with the City of Paso Robles to open the location that will also function as a business center for local residents and as a place where visitors can get some work done during a visit to the area’s attractions.

The business center is located in a 7,500 square foot space outfitted with 10 office spaces, seven dedicated desks, a meeting room, a large training room, and a coworking and event space. The modern industrial design style is similar to our Santa Barbara location and also features a large roll-up door that opens to the 14th Street sidewalk.

The design also utilizes two shipping containers to create four unique office spaces bordering the shared workspace that are available for rent. The center also has an abundance of glass and skylights to bring in natural lighting and incorporates the reuse of building materials found on-site including storefront glass, doors, a concrete floor, an exposed beam ceiling, and more. The Sandbox can also be used as a venue for film screenings, business events, pitch nights, networking events, and private celebrations.

“I’m excited to bring The Sandbox to Paso Robles and connect with the business community,” said founder Kyle Ashby. “Our goal is to provide an innovative, dynamic new space with on-site amenities, perks and future events, programs and classes. We also aim to create opportunities for our members to network and collaborate with other motivated professionals as well as continue to learn and grow. The space will be a great center for business and innovation as well as a space where people can gather to connect, learn and celebrate.”

The Sandbox Paso Robles offers coworking rates starting at $209 a month, dedicated desks at $375 and $450 per month, and private offices starting at $750 per month. There are also day passes available for $25 a day for those who are looking for a productive space on a limited basis.

For additional details and more about upcoming events and programs at The Sandbox Paso Robles, visit www.thesandboxpaso.com.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related