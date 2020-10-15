The Slice Pizza & Games to close in Paso Robles

–The Slice Pizza & Games has announced that they will be losing their door in Paso Robles. They were open for just over four years.

The owners posted the following on their Facebook page:

We are deeply saddened to announce that we have to close The Slice here in Paso Robles. Our last day open will be this Friday, 10/16. As you know, the last few months have been a challenge and without the ability to open the arcade for so many months, we just can’t continue to operate. We are so thankful for the love and support of our staff and community over the past four years and especially this year. We were really hoping we would be able to stick it out, but it has just been too long and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. We are heartbroken that it has come to this. Thank you for all the memories and for sharing your families with us. We love you, Paso Family!

