The Suicide Prevention Council of SLO County asking for community feedback

The survey starts now through September 2020

–The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department in partnership with the Suicide Prevention Council of San Luis Obispo County is looking for input as they shape the future of suicide prevention locally.

The Suicide Prevention Council of SLO County consists of over twenty local organizations, stakeholders and administration. Several members are suicide loss survivors. The council oversees and organizes activities in efforts to raise awareness and prevent suicide. Programs include public and targeted information campaigns, suicide prevention hotlines, training, and education.

The council hopes this new survey paints a clear picture of the needs of SLO County. The anonymous 10-minute survey includes questions about the current climate of suicide prevention and asks participants to share their personal thoughts, experiences and knowledge about suicide. The community’s feedback is vital in order to shape a new suicide prevention plan unique to San Luis Obispo County and its residents.

“So much of what we know about suicide comes from national and state-wide research, and we often have a hard time linking that information to what is happening locally,” says Alysia Hendry, Behavioral Health Suicide Prevention Coordinator. “San Luis Obispo County is labeled as one of the happiest places in the U.S. and by the outward appearance of our beautiful mountains, trails, and beaches it certainly seems like it is. What is not apparent from the outside looking in is that many community members feel isolated, experience financial insecurity, often have a hard time finding appropriate physical and mental health care, experience discrimination, and juggle sobriety.”

Hendry hopes to collect enough key data points to expand SLO County’s system of care and implement strategies to help those who have previously fallen through the cracks of the system. “We are doing this for the greater good of everyone who calls the Central Coast their home. We want to make San Luis Obispo County not only a happy place to be, but a safe one for all.”

The survey, available in both English and Spanish, is open to all residents now through September 30th, 2020. Click here to participate in the survey.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

