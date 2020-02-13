The Templeton Wine Festival returns May 2

Templeton’s very own wine fest features wines from throughout the region

–The 8th Annual Templeton Wine Festival on May 2, 2020 from 1-5pm in the Templeton Park features the Central Coast’s best wineries, breweries, distilleries and cider producers pouring unlimited tastes as well as local olive oil tasting.

A variety of food trucks and vendors will be selling food and non-alcoholic beverages. Enjoy boutique shopping and handmade local artisan booths while listening to live music by the Mark Adams Band in the bandstand gazebo in the center of Templeton Park.

For more information and to purchase tickets, contact the Templeton Chamber of Commerce at (805) 434-1789 or info@templetonchamber.com, or visit www.TempletonWineFestival.com to purchase tickets online.

