The Used coming to Vina Robles

Show at Vina Robles will be the final in a fall tour

– Rock icons The Used have announced they will be hitting the road this fall on a cross-country headlining tour joined by special guests Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American. The tour will be making 24 stops throughout the U.S., kicking off on Sept. 5 in Birmingham, and wrapping in Paso Robles at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, on Oct. 11.

Tickets for Vina Robles Amphitheatre are available via Ticketmaster, Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. For a full list of dates, visit: https://theused.net/

The Used recently released their newest album, Toxic Positivity. Described as a “day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person” by vocalist Bert McCracker, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addition through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. “This record is quite tough for me to listen to,” he adds, “because it’s a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever.”

Fans can stream Toxic Positivity now.

For as long as he can remember, McCracken says he has used music as an outlet to lay bare his innermost thoughts and emotions. For 23 years, that writing has enabled The Used to deeply resonate with fans the world over.

Toxic Positivity speaks to the strength of the band’s collective collaboration and also their innate unquenchable thirst to create. “I think we have no choice but to write and write and write,” says McCracken. “It has always just been in us, and we’ve had to get it out. I read a quote once that said you either work your entire lifetime on four great pieces, or you write thousands of pieces and become great that way. Everything that we feel, I think it always makes for a good song.”

The Used is Bert McCracken (vocals), Jepha (bass), Dan Whitesides (drums) and Joey Bradford (guitar).

Share To Social Media