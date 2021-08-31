The Vineyard Team executive director to retire as program director

Executive Director Kris Beal to step into a senior role

–After over twenty years with The Vineyard Team, Kris Beal is moving on to the next chapter of her life, passing the torch to Beth Vukmanic, a seasoned staff member of the Vineyard Team. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to be a part of this history, but it is time for me to turn things over to the next generation,” Beal wrote in a recent letter to Vineyard Team members and associates.

The Vineyard Team’s mission over the years is to identify and promote the most environmentally safe, viticulturally and economically sustainable farming methods, while maintaining or improving quality and flavor of wine grapes. The Team is a model for wine grape growers and promotes the public trust of stewardship for natural resources. From educational programming to hosting the Sustainable Ag Expo, running the SIP Certified program, and hosting a bi-weekly podcast, “Sustainable Winegrowing,” the Vineyard Team is a pioneering thought leader in the ag space.

Taking over as Executive Director, Beth Vukmanic started with The Vineyard Team in 2009 and currently serves as the Program Director for SIP Certified. She’s excited about taking the reins and adds, “We have a solid transition plan and will maintain all of the programming the Vineyard Team currently has in place. Working with Kris Beal over the years has more than prepared me for this role as she’s been an amazing leader and advocate for sustainable agriculture.”

With over 300 members, the Vineyard team looks to expand its reach even more in the future, providing omnichannel resources for members as well as continuing to educate and guide growers towards sustainable practices.

About the Vineyard Team

Promoting sustainable winegrowing since 1994, the Vineyard Team is an organization dedicated to sustainable farming through research, education, and grower-to-grower networking. The Vineyard Team is a model for other sustainable agriculture initiatives, and has earned awards and recognition from governmental, environmental and agricultural

groups.

For more information on the Vineyard Team and how to become a member, contact Beth Vukmanic – beth@vineyardteam.org.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related