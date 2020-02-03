The Wellness Kitchen launches kids and teens cooking series

–The Wellness Kitchen starts its 2020 curriculum off with the Teens and Kids Cooking Series of classes held in their Templeton kitchen at 1255 Las Tablas Rd. Ste. 102, across from Twin Cities Hospital.

The Teens Hands-on Cooking Class starts Feb. 13 with “Kitchen Basics” where kids ages 13 to 16 learn teamwork, problem-solving, cooking methods, knife safety, recipes, and so much more. Three more classes complete this series, including: “Soups and Salads,” “Proteins and More,” and “Snacks, Beverages, and Desserts,” all four of which are repeated throughout the year. Classes are $25 per class per teen.

The Kids Cooking Class starts Feb. 27 with “How to Eat a Rainbow” where kids ages 8 to 12 learn why it’s important to “Eat Five to Thrive” colors of the rainbow. Two more classes complete this series, including: “Breakfast and Beyond,” and “Power Snacks,” all three of which are repeated throughout the year. Classes are $10 per class per kid.

“The youth of our nation are in serious trouble,” says series instructor Evan Vossler. “As a stepfather of three, I have seen first-hand the prevalence of convenient, highly processed, nutrient-deficient foods. The next generation is our most precious resource and the toll that these foods will take by the time they are adults is incalculable.”

The kids and teens in each class learn essential kitchen skills while preparing recipes they get to eat afterwards. It is not necessary to attend classes consecutively. All classes are held to a maximum of 9 students.

“In my mind,” adds Vossler, “there is no greater need than to teach the children and teens of today that time spent preparing food is not wasted but in fact healing and meditative, and that cooking with the intention of health and wellness is the greatest gifts we can give to our world.”

Advance payment and registration are required at (805) 434-1800 or visit www.TheWKRC.org/calendar.

