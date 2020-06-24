The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival canceled for 2020

–From The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival:

The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival team is committed to sharing a deep passion and love of the arts, live music and yoga with the community as well as continuing to raise funds to support local music education through TIMBA (Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association).

After careful consideration and communications with our state and local authorities Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival has made the decision to postpone the September 19-20, 2020 festival to September 18-19, 2021. We will certainly miss you all this year but look forward to coming together, stronger than ever in 2021. Even though the festival will not take place in person this year, we promise to keep the Whale Rock spirit alive!

We are working hard to keep as much of the 2020 lineup intact as possible and will keep you all updated as things progress! As of now, almost all acts are on board for 2021!

Ticket holders for 2020 can keep their tickets to use in 2021 or can email bowmanevent@gmail.com by July 1st, 2020 for a full refund.

Eager Beaver tickets will remain on sale at the discounted rate for 2021 for the foreseeable future, stay tuned for updates! https://www.whalerockmusicfestival.com/tickets

