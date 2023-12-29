Therapist and journalist to lead mentorship discussion

Event hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County is set to host a special event titled, “The Healing Bridge: Mentoring’s Role in Healing From Trauma” in celebration of National Mentoring Month. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Unitarian Universalists Church, located at 2201 Lawton Avenue, San Luis Obispo.

Commencing at 2 p.m. with appetizers, the program will feature a 2:30 p.m. interview between Elizabeth Barrett, a licensed marriage and family therapist known as “The Reluctant Therapist,” and Katya Cengel, a journalist and author of the memoir “Straitjackets and Lunch Money: A 10-Year-Old in a Psychosomatic Ward.”

Katya Cengel, who became patient number 090 71 51 at the Roth Psychosomatic Unit at Children’s Hospital in 1986, will share her journey, as documented in her compelling memoir. Elizabeth Barrett, boasting over 25 years of experience as a licensed marriage and family therapist, will also contribute insights during the event. Barrett holds a Lecturer position in the Psychology and Child Development Department at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and is the host of the weekly radio show and podcast, “A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist,” on KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

The event, sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, aims to explore the intersection of mentorship and mental health through personal stories and insights from these influential figures. Attendees are invited to join for an afternoon of connection, inspiration, and dialogue. Copies of Katya Cengel’s memoir, “Straitjackets and Lunch Money,” which has been described as “incredibly affecting” by the San Francisco Chronicle, will be available for purchase at $20 (cash, Venmo, or check), with signed copies offered to those in attendance.

