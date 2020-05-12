Thinking about a proactive or confirmed COVID cleaning?

A message from SERVPRO of Morro Bay to King City

–SERVPRO of Morro Bay to King City is here to help get your business cack to normal and your house back to being a home!

We are being called on by numerous businesses and community leaders to perform the necessary bioremediation services to clean, disinfect and sanitize their properties. We use EPA approved products and follow the CDC guidelines which include usage of a labeled hospital-grade disinfectant for cleanup practices. If you are interested in inquiring about our services we’re here to help – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while life gets back to normal in the communities we all call home.

SERVPRO of Morro Bay to King City can respond quickly and effectively to help minimize business interruption to your company. We are uniquely prepared during this unprecedented time to clean and disinfect your home, business, winery, or restaurant according to the protocols set forth by the CDC. We have years of experience in dealing with biological contaminants, and we will go beyond the scope of work that regular janitorial staff performs on a daily basis.

SERVPRO of Morro Bay to King City professionals are trained to perform a proactive and confirmed COVID cleanup that involves facility or structure cleaning and disinfection. Cleanup procedures generally include cleaning of porous and non-porous surfaces, disinfecting of non-porous surfaces, cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, tools, and/or supplies used for cleanup process, and disposal of waste.

Call us with any questions at 805-674-5771 for COVID cleaning in Paso Robles, Morro Bay, King City, Cambria, Cayucos, Nacimiento, Bradley, San Miguel, Templeton, Atascadero, Los Osos, Bitterwater, Welby, Bee Rock, Bryson, Valleton, San Simion and Ragged Point. Or meet us at https://www.servpromorrobaykingcity.com/

