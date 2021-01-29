Third annual ‘Chicken Run’ wraps up this weekend

–The Third Annual Chicken Run wraps up this weekend for 2021. The fundraiser is generally held the first Sunday after New Year’s Day, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event became a virtual run this year.

The event celebrates the memory of Brynn and Brittni Frace, who ran for Atascadero High School and Chico State University. The sisters were killed in a car accident as they were driving back to Chico State University. The run came about to support athletes who share the Frace sisters’ enthusiasm for running. It’s called the Chicken Run because the girls often called teammates, “chickens.”

Although the run is traditionally held at Santa Margarita Lake, this year it’s a virtual run. People can register and run either 5K or 10K where ever they choose. Warren Frace, who is Community Development Director for the City of Paso Robles, says he’s pleasantly surprised at the turn-out so far for this year’s virutal event.

Proceeds from the run provide scholarships for student-athletes in cross country and track and field at those schools. The fund also pays for shoes for soccer athletes and others at the schools.

The last day to complete the 5K or 10K virtual run is Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

To register for the virtual event, visit run4bittiandbrynn.org.

