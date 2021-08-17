Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine soon available for severely immune compromised residents

Appointments will be available at public health clinics beginning Aug. 23

–Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent recommendation of third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for those with certain specific conditions that compromise the immune system, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will begin offering third-dose appointments at its clinics beginning Monday, Aug. 23.

“This is an important step to protect those individuals who are at the greatest risk due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I encourage those who meet CDC’s criteria to get this third dose, and encourage everyone in our community to help protect yourself, your loved ones and our most vulnerable neighbors by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

People with compromised immune systems may have a reduced ability to respond to vaccines, including for COVID-19. New data shows a third dose of mRNA vaccines helps increase vaccine effectiveness for this group. The need for this third dose is not due to a waning effect of the two-dose regimen; rather, the standard two-dose regimen does not produce the same degree of protection in immunocompromised individuals as in people who are not immune compromised, the public health department says.

CDC recommends third doses for those who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Public Health will offer appointments by Monday, August 23 at Public Health clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Paso Robles. Individuals will self-attest to their specific condition and will not need a doctor’s note. Third doses will not be offered at mobile clinics and are not recommended or available at Public Health clinics for those who do not meet CDC criteria.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose a location, time, and vaccine type.

