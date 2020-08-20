Third sheriff patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19

–A third patrol deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy developed symptoms on Aug. 17 and was tested that day. The test results came back positive on Aug. 19.

The deputy was not reportedly in contact with the public. The deputy is based at the sheriff’s main headquarters and was wearing a mask while on duty so it’s not believed there was any workplace exposure. The deputy is now recovering at home.

Since March 2020, a total of six deputies have tested positive for the virus: 3 correctional deputies and 3 patrol deputies. In the jail, there have not been any new cases of COVID-19 in inmates in over four weeks. The total number of inmates who have tested positive remains at four. All inmates and staff who had contact with the positive cases have been tested and are negative. The jail reportedly continues to be vigilant with screening, testing, and isolating sick individuals to protect staff, inmates, and the public.

