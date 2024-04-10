Paso Robles News|Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Big temperature drop in the forecast over the next few days 

Posted: 7:23 am, April 10, 2024 by News Staff

Chance of rain to follow warm weather in Paso Robles

– Paso Robles should see warm weather for the next few days followed by another chance of rain, according to the latest weather forecasts from Weather Underground.

Wednesday’s forecasted high temperature is 82 degrees, and Thursday’s is 84, followed by a drop to 62 on Friday and 52 on Saturday along with the chance of rain. Weather Underground is forecasting .19 inches of rain on Friday, .36 on Saturday, and .05 on Sunday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

