This week is ‘National Farmers’ Market Week’

Famers’ Market Week to be celebrated at sunken gardens in Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon

–National Farmers Market Week is to be celebrated Wednesday afternoon at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. Another celebration is to be held at the Farmers Market in Templeton on Saturday. The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank and Robin Gable of the North County Farmers Market Association promoted the event with drawings and giveaways at Farmers Market in Paso Robles Tuesday morning.

The San Luis Obispo County Food bank is participating at some of the markets. Their mascot, Roman the Romaine, is showing up in costume.

Farmers Market is held 9:30 to 12:00 each Tuesday morning in Paso Robles, and 3-6 Wednesday afternoons at Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. In Templeton, the North County Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related