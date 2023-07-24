This week’s forecast: Triple digits followed by a cooling trend

– Residents in Paso Robles can expect gradually decreasing high temperatures throughout the week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground.

The week kicks off in the triple digits, as Monday’s forecasted high is set at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to peak at 104 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially making it the hottest day of the week. However, high temperatures will begin to subside starting Wednesday, with a forecasted high of 101 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thursday will mark a slight drop in temperatures, with the expected high reaching a more bearable 97 degrees Fahrenheit. This cooling trend continues into the weekend, as Friday and Saturday are anticipated to reach 98 and 97 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. Temperatures are expected to further cool off into the low 90s and upper 80s by mid-next week.

The evenings will also see slight relief in high temperatures as overnight lows dip from the low 60s to the mid-50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.