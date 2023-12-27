This week’s storm to bring high surf, potential for flooding

Wave sets could be as high as 25 feet on Saturday

– Another storm is due to hit the Central Coast this week, according to the latest weather forecasts. This week’s storm is expected to bring moderate amounts of rain, high surf, and the potential for coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the entire coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, effective until Thursday at 4 a.m., after which it will be upgraded to a high surf warning in effect through Saturday at 10 p.m. The advisory is in response to unusually high waves, with breaking waves reaching 10 to 15 feet and local sets potentially reaching up to 20 feet.

The subsequent high surf warning, extending until Saturday at 10 p.m., has been issued due to even larger breaking waves, expected to range from 15 to 20 feet, with local sets potentially reaching up to 25 feet, according to information provided by the National Weather Service.

Additionally, a coastal flood warning has been issued and is set to be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Saturday. The Weather Service advised people to stay off beaches and coastal walkways, roads, and structures until after the hazards had receded.

Weather Underground currently predicting .03-inches of rain on Wednesday, .57-inches on Friday, .09-inches on Saturday, and .07-inches on Sunday:

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

