Thousands attend Three Speckled Hens Antique Show

85 antique dealers converge at Paso Robles Event Center

– Thousands of antique lovers browsed through more than 80 indoor and outdoor booths at Three Speckled Hens Antique Show and Old Stuff at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Susie Fuller and Kathy Marquardt coordinated 85 dealers who came from Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and some from San Luis Obispo County.

The antiques included a 15-foot metal windmill, dozens of vintage cowboy boots from Mudflat Mercantile in Atascadero, kitchen gadgets from St. George Utah, and thousands of other fascinating pieces.

The three-day event opened Friday night with “Feather Frenzy.” That included live music and a free wine tasting. One participant said that buyers carried a lot of high-ticket items out of the Paso Robles Fairgrounds. Saturday and Sunday were all-day events that allowed people to stroll through the fairground and admire the antiquities.

Three Speckled Hens Antique Show will return to the Paso Robles Event Center in May.

