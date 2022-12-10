Thousands attend Winter Wonderland in Atascadero

75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors alike

– Winter Wonderland attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Friday night. 75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors from far away. A big snow slide inspired long lines of children and young parents with kids. Atascadero High School boys basketball players helped the sliders negotiate the slide as hundreds of spectators watched the action.

Another pile of snow on the south side of the Rotunda attracted kids who wanted to play in the snow and throw snowballs. One mom encouraged her son, “Throw a snowball at Ethan. Hit Ethan with a snowball.” The young boy wound up and threw the snowball at an unsuspecting onlooker. “That’s not Ethan!” the mom cried.

Dances and singers performed on the steps of the Rotunda, while children lined up to visit Santa.

More than 50 vendors sold food, beverages, and other products.

“The weather cooperated with us, and that makes a big difference,” said Terrie Banish, City of Atascadero assistant city manager.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media