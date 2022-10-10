Thousands enjoy annual Pioneer Day celebration

‘It’s our unique hometown holiday,’ says Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin

– Early morning traditions kicked off an eventful Pioneer Day in Paso Robles Saturday. The first volunteers to work on the preparation of the annual bean feed arrived around 5 a.m. By seven, a group of Lions Club members and other volunteers steadily stirred the beans in old whaling pots which were used in Avila Beach to the 19th century. The beans have to be stirred constantly for hours with big paddles that prevent them from scorching. Volunteer David Kujida supervised the operation on 12th Street in the Downtown City Park.

Cowboys and cowgirls began arriving at 7:30 a.m. for the competition at the gazebo in the Downtown City Park. North County local Sasha Irving brought her 18-month-old son Harding Irving. Although Sasha never participated in the contest, she says her brother did thirty years ago. Volunteer Karli Twisselman handed out awards and participation treats to a couple dozen children dressed for the event.

Mayor Steve Martin helped kick off the celebration downtown. More than 100 entries filled the parade route and thousands lined the streets to cheer, greet friends and family and line up for free beans.

“It’s our unique hometown holiday,” said Martin. “Our Pioneer Day Committee is to be commended for the work it does every year to make this one of the most exciting and colorful celebrations in the county.”

Martin greeted Roblans at the front of the parade, riding with the Paso Robles Police force. Before and after the parade he greeted the Lions Club members cooking the beans under the trees at the historic downtown city park and walked the parade route, greeting residents and visitors.

According to the Pioneer Day Committee:

“The first Pioneer Day was held on October 12, 1931. It was organized by community volunteers working with generous donations of time, materials, and money from individuals, businesses, churches, and service organizations. Their goal was to provide a day of community friendship and a commemoration of the heritage of the Paso Robles area. It would also become a day set aside to say ‘thank you’ to all of the people who support the business and professional community of the area throughout the year… the whole day is free and entirely funded by the business people and dedicated citizens of our area who say: ‘Leave Your Pocketbook at Home,’ come, celebrate in friendship!”

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related