Thousands of cyclists travel through Paso Robles

Bike ride returns after two-year hiatus

– More than 2,400 bicyclists rode into the Paso Robles Event Center yesterday as part of the AIDS/LifeCycle Ride to end AIDS. During day three of the ride the cyclists rode south from King City. They are supported by about 600 volunteers. Together, they are raising $17.8 million dollars to fight the AIDS virus.

The bike ride took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but it returned this year with enthusiasm. During the pandemic, Andy Ho of Queens, New York, learned to ride a bike for the first time. After a Tour of the Boroughs, he joined the AIDS/LifeCycle ride. He said day three from King City to Paso Robles was hot, and he talked about the “quad-buster hill’ that challenges cyclists on their way south. The corporate lawyer raised more than $15,000 for the ride.

The participants and volunteer staff spent the night at the Paso Robles Event Center. They will leave Wednesday morning and ride west of Highway 46 to Highway one, and then head south. They will camp tonight at Presiker Park in Santa Maria. Their next stops include Lompoc, Ventura, and then ending at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for cyclists leaving Paso Robles this Wednesday morning. Cyclists are on the road by 7 a.m.

Advertisement