Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County

Total of 352 community members have now died because of COVID-19, reports county health

– Three more residents of San Luis Obispo County have died from COVID-19, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported today. The deaths involved people ranging in age from their 70s to 80s.

“I send my deepest sympathy to the families who are grieving these losses and looking ahead to a holiday season without their loved ones,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Please, do your part to slow the spread of this painful disease in SLO County: get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public places, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if you are sick.”

With these deaths, a total of 352 community members have died because of COVID-19. Since Friday, San Luis Obispo County has added 127 new cases of COVID-19, with 22 residents currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 complications, including six community members in the intensive care unit. This brings the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last week to 281 and the 14-day daily average to 41.

“There is a bright spot on the horizon for our community now that children in the 5-11 age group are eligible to receive vaccine protection against COVID-19,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We strongly urge our community members continue to mask up in indoor public spaces and get vaccinated to prevent the continued spread of a virus that results in serious illness and death.”

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 73.4-percent have received at least one dose, and 66.7-percent are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get your COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

