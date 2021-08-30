Paso Robles News|Monday, August 30, 2021
Two adults found deceased in Atascadero home in narcotics-related incident 

Third adult transported to a local hospital

–On Saturday just after 1 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the 4000 block of Rosita for three adults who were found unresponsive at a residence.

Police and fire personnel determined that two of the subjects were deceased and the third subject was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. The names are not being released until the coroner has notified the next of kin. This incident is narcotics related and is currently under investigation by Atascadero Police detectives.

No additional information is available at this time. If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

