Three arrested after parole/probation operation

Operation conducted Monday in Paso Robles

– On Monday, the Paso Robles Police Department, in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, Atascadero Police Department, and California State Parole, performed a probation and parole compliance operation.

Three individuals were arrested for probation violations, one was arrested for a parole violation, one was arrested for outstanding warrants, and one subject was arrested after a vehicle stop for multiple drug and weapon-related charges.

No further information is available.

