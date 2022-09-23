Three arrested for theft, drug, firearms charges

Theft of alcohol at San Luis Obispo BevMo leads to discovery of drugs, firearm

– On Thursday at approximately 7:46 p.m., officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the BevMo located on Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road in San Luis Obispo for a theft in progress. A male suspect had stolen several hundred dollars of tequila and then fled to a Cadillac waiting nearby. The on-duty sergeant quickly arrived on the scene, spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot, and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Patrick Duncan, a known gang member out of Santa Maria, according to SLOPD. During the investigation, it was discovered that Duncan had a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in his waistband. The handgun had a loaded magazine with one round in the chamber. Duncan was also concealing a quarter pound of methamphetamine on his body. The theft suspect was identified as 58-year-old Samuel Zamora, of Santa Maria, and he had the bottles of stolen tequila in his possession. Another passenger, Angelena Estrada, 47, also of Santa Maria, was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Duncan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zamora was arrested for warrants and shoplifting. Estrada was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Duncan and Zamora were taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.

