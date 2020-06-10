Three Central Coast rest stops to re-open June 11

–The three Safety Roadside Rest Areas along the Central Coast are scheduled to re-open to the public on Thursday, June 11 by 9 a.m. following a nearly three-month-long closure:

Highway 46 East in Shandon in San Luis Obispo County.

US 101 near Camp Roberts in southern Monterey County.

US 101 in Gaviota, Santa Barbara County.

Rest areas are an important part of Caltrans’ efforts to ensure traveler safety, providing clean, safe, and comfortable places for them to rest and manage their needs. They encourage travelers to use a safe location off the roadway to take a break and return more alert to the highway as they travel throughout California.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on state highways in Central Coast counties, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

