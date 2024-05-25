Three-day fairy themed event coming to Cambria Nursery

Free daily lunch, creative workshops, fairy-themed activities planned June 7-9

– Cambria Nursery and Florist will host an Enchanted Fairy Garden Weekend from June 7-9, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The event will feature a range of activities for all ages, including free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. each day.

The weekend will offer a variety of creative workshops suitable for all ages and skill levels. Visitors can also explore the nursery’s gift shops for unique and magical items.

“Enchanted Fairy Garden Weekend is the perfect event for families to come together and embark on a magical adventure,” said General Manager at Cambria Nursery and Florist Mike Arnold, “We wanted to create an immersive and inclusive experience that appeals to people of all ages, sparking their imagination and fostering a deep connection with nature.”

The event will include several workshops:

DIY Hanging Basket with Shana from the nursery on June 8 at 10 a.m. for $65. Participants will learn to create a hanging basket with a variety of plants.

Create a Fairy Garden with Lynn from the nursery on June 8 at 2 p.m. for $100. This workshop will cover the essentials of designing and building a fairy garden with miniature plants and accessories.

DIY Seaweed Pressing with Sam from Central Coast Seaweed Pressing on June 8, available anytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $65. Attendees will learn to press and preserve seaweed to create framed art pieces.

Bonsai Tree Class with Al from the nursery on June 9 at 11 a.m. for $45. This class will introduce participants to bonsai cultivation and care, and each participant will take home a bonsai tree.

Click here to sign up for a workshop.

Local vendors, including Central Coast Seaweed Pressing from Templeton, will offer handcrafted items, and the Nursery will have sales on fairy garden and Gift Shop items.

For more information about the Enchanted Fairy Garden Weekend, visit the Cambria Nursery website.

Share To Social Media