Three dogs rescued in Paso Robles house fire

Occupants were not home at the time

– At approximately 12:02 p.m. on Saturday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 605 Clydesdale Circle for a reported residential structure fire.

The initial arriving apparatus reported a single-family residential structure with heavy fire involvement in the attic. The fire was contained to the attic with no fire extension to the living area within the initial ten minutes of arrival. Occupants were not home at the time of the fire and three dogs were safely evacuated from the home by fire personnel, according to fire and emergency services.

Crews remained on the scene until 3:40 p.m. conducting an overhaul to extinguish hot spots within the attic and salvage operations to protect the contents of the homeowners.

Three fire engines, and a battalion chief from Paso Robles Fire responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, one engine and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one engine from Atascadero Fire responded. In total, fifteen firefighters worked to quickly contain the fire.

Additional assistance was provided by Paso Robles Police Department, PG&E, and San Luis Ambulance Service. Further investigation reportedly determined the cause of the fire was an electrical equipment malfunction.

