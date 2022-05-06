Three from Fresno arrested for catalytic converter theft

Three arrested after early-morning traffic stop

– Early Friday morning at 3:31 a.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 blk. of 24th St. for an observed vehicle code violation. As officers were walking next to the vehicle, they noticed five catalytic converters in the cargo area of the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as: Nhia Xiong, Lee Sikhane Khammany, and San Louang Saechao, all from Fresno. All three of the occupants were subsequently arrested for multiple charges, including possession of stolen property.

During the investigation, officers noticed that one of the catalytic converters had a license plate number engraved on it, and it was confirmed the converter had been stolen from the City of San Luis Obispo sometime overnight. The engraved license plate number proved crucial to immediately confirm the converter was stolen. The other catalytic converters were booked as evidence pending additional investigation.

All three suspects were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on several charges including felony possession of stolen property, and several out-of-county warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call them at (805) 237-6464.

Advertisement

Related