Three gang members enter guilty pleas for 2019 Oceano shooting death

Daniel Fuentes, 41, of Arroyo Grande, was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in Oceano

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Robert Joseph Garay, 30, Gabriel Luis Garay 23, and Nathaniel Alexander Jara, 24, have entered guilty pleas related to the April 2, 2019, shooting death of Daniel Fuentes, 41, of Arroyo Grande.

At the preliminary hearing, the magistrate heard evidence that Robert Garay, Gabriel Garay, and Nathaniel Jara were in a vehicle driven by Jara, when they came upon Daniel Fuentes who was riding his bicycle. All three exited the vehicle and Robert Garay fired a handgun at Fuentes, striking him twice in the back resulting in his death.

Robert Garay entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder and to active participation in a criminal street gang. He also admitted that he has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in 2010, a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes sentencing law. As a result of his plea, it is anticipated Robert Garay will be sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison.

Gabriel Garay (Robert Garay’s younger brother) entered a plea of guilty to voluntary manslaughter and to active participation in a criminal street gang. He also admitted that he has a prior conviction for assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury in 2015, a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes law. As a result of his guilty plea, it is anticipated Gabriel Garay will be sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in state prison.

Nathaniel Jara entered a plea of guilty to voluntary manslaughter and to active participation in a criminal street gang. He also admitted a prior conviction for possession for sale of a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal street gang in 2018, a “strike” under California’s Three Strike Law. As a result of his plea of guilty it is anticipated Gabriel Garay will be sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in state prison.

Sentencing for all three is scheduled for April 20, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy Presiding.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Bureau of Investigations and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Lindsey Bittner and Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker.

