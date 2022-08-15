Three injured, dog killed in Atascadero RV fire

Cause of the fire remains under investigation

– Three people suffered minor burns and a dog was killed in an RV fire Saturday morning in Atascadero.

At 11:33 a.m., firefighters responded to a 30’ RV fully involved with fire that had spread to approximately 1/4 acre of vegetation that was burning slowly downhill into a creek drainage.

Firefighters quickly deployed multiple hose lines to stop the spread of the vegetation fire and began to extinguish the fire in the RV. The fire was brought under control within approximately 15 minutes, according to Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

Crews remained on scene for two hours for an extensive overhaul of the RV and mop up of the vegetation fire. Three occupants in the RV sustained minor burn injuries and were transported to Twin Cities Hospital for evaluation by San Luis Ambulance units. A dog was found deceased within the RV during overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

