Paso Robles News|Monday, August 15, 2022
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Three injured, dog killed in Atascadero RV fire
  • Follow Us!

Three injured, dog killed in Atascadero RV fire 

Posted: 6:29 am, August 15, 2022 by News Staff

RV fire

Cause of the fire remains under investigation

– Three people suffered minor burns and a dog was killed in an RV fire Saturday morning in Atascadero.

At 11:33 a.m., firefighters responded to a 30’ RV fully involved with fire that had spread to approximately 1/4 acre of vegetation that was burning slowly downhill into a creek drainage.

Firefighters quickly deployed multiple hose lines to stop the spread of the vegetation fire and began to extinguish the fire in the RV. The fire was brought under control within approximately 15 minutes, according to Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

RV fire 2

Crews remained on scene for two hours for an extensive overhaul of the RV and mop up of the vegetation fire. Three occupants in the RV sustained minor burn injuries and were transported to Twin Cities Hospital for evaluation by San Luis Ambulance units. A dog was found deceased within the RV during overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.