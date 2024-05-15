Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Three injured in Highway 46 rollover accident 

Posted: 6:42 am, May 15, 2024 by News Staff

Three injured in Highway 46 rollover accident

One person airlifted to nearby hospital

– A rollover accident along Highway 46 West in northern San Luis Obispo County left three injured on Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire, in a statement posted on X, indicated that firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle crash on Highway 46 near Shandon at approximately 11:46 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene to find two individuals with minor injuries and one with major injuries, according to Cal Fire. The person with major injuries was subsequently airlifted to a nearby hospital:

