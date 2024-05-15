Three injured in Highway 46 rollover accident

One person airlifted to nearby hospital

– A rollover accident along Highway 46 West in northern San Luis Obispo County left three injured on Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire, in a statement posted on X, indicated that firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle crash on Highway 46 near Shandon at approximately 11:46 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene to find two individuals with minor injuries and one with major injuries, according to Cal Fire. The person with major injuries was subsequently airlifted to a nearby hospital:

TRAFFIC COLLISION: #CentreIC & Firefighters dispatched to a Vehicle TC 11:46am near west HWY 46 Shandon CA. 1 vehicle rollover, 3 patients. 2 minor & 1 with major injuries airlifted to hospital. #SloCountyfire #Calfireslu pic.twitter.com/NsQnScoxMf — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 14, 2024

