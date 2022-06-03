Three juveniles arrested for bringing knife on school grounds

Students were reportedly planning to play with the airsoft pistol after school, ‘made a poor decision to bring the items to school with them’

– Today at approximately 1:30 p.m., staff at Daniel Lewis Middle School received information from a student that several students may have brought an “airsoft” toy gun and a knife onto school grounds. Airsoft guns are plastic toy guns that shoot a hard plastic projectile; however, often look like real handguns in appearance.

School staff confronted one of the students in question, and the student admitted to bringing illegal items onto school grounds. Two other students helped the first hide some of the items from staff. Confiscated from the student was a clear plastic airsoft pistol, a pocketknife, a replica hand grenade, and a vest carrier for ballistic panels (carrier only, there we no ballistic panels in the carrier).

The investigation into this incident revealed there was no threat to harm or scare anyone at the school or elsewhere. The three involved students were planning to play with the airsoft pistol after school, but made a poor decision to bring the items to school with them, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The police department has a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who brings any type of weapon onto a school campus. All three juveniles were placed under arrest for misdemeanor possession of a knife on school grounds, and misdemeanor possession of a replica hand grenade. The juveniles were later turned over to their parents, and charges will be filed with San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Probation. The names and photos of the involved juveniles will not be released due to their age (all 13 years of age).

This is an ongoing investigation, and the PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464.

