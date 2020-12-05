Three people arrested or cited at the San Luis Obispo DUI checkpoint Friday 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 5, 2020
Posted: 6:30 am, December 5, 2020 by News Staff

dui checkpoint–One person was arrested for DUI by police conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, and two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked, according to San Luis Obispo Police. The checkpoint was held at the 200 block of Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo from 8 p.m. to 12:40 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



