Three SLO protesters file claims against district attorney

–Three defendants charged with crimes related to Black Lives Matter protests in San Luis Obispo last summer recently filed claims against San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. The three protesters filing the claims are Tianna Arata, Sam Grocott, and Robert Lastra. The claims were filed on Jan. 19-20. The amount asked for each claim is filled out as “Exceed $10,000 – unlimited civil case.”

Arata’s claim states she “was charged by District Attorney Dow on Sept. 2, 2020, based on bias and racial discrimination.” She alleges, “violations of her civil rights under federal and state laws.” The claim states, “Arata has received death threats, loss of income, had her named defamed in the public, had to essentially hide and end her day to day existence based on the reckless, unlawful prosecution by the County of San Luis Obispo County.”

Grocott’s claim states he “was charged by DA Dow on Oct. 16, 2020, based on bias and racial discrimination. Grocott has received loss of income, defamation of his reputation and character in the public, unlawful prosecution by San Luis Obispo County.”

Lastra’s claim states, “On July 21, 2020, SLO Police and CHP falsified police reports and public statements to vilify Black Lives Matter protesters, including Mr. Lastra, and to cover up the attempted murder of said protesters by known / ID’d driver of BMW. DA Dan Dow and his office then filed malicious and unconstitutionally discriminatory criminal charges against Mr. Lastra.”

The claim continues, “Mr. Lastra has suffered irreparable damage to his reputation and character in the public, suffered defamation, slander, and libel from public statements of SLO law enforcement and District Attorney/DA’s Office, as well as the malicious and discriminatory prosecution of Mr. Lastra based upon knowingly false police reports and statements. Damages also inclusive of lost wages and housing.”

The claims are related to the county’s prosecution of them for their actions during a July 21, 2020, protest in San Luis Obispo when protesters marched onto Highway 101 and stopped traffic.

The cases against them are stalled after Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero disqualified the district attorney’s office from prosecuting the case. The district attorney’s office and the state attorney general’s are appealing that ruling.

The claims only present one side of the story. The district attorney did not reply to a request for comment by press time. A spokesperson for the DA said the office will provide its rejections of the claims when they are served, which is expected on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Administrative claims, like these, are required prior to filing lawsuits. If a government agency rejects the claim, then a lawsuit may be filed by the petitioner.

Read the claims against the DA here

