Three Speckled Hens Antique Show returning to event center

Popular annual event returns Oct. 6-7

– Three Speckled Hens Antique Show is set to return to the Paso Robles Event Center for its annual event on Oct. 6-7.

Located in the Paso Robles Event Center, the Three Speckled Hens Antiques and Old Stuff Show is a biannual event that specializes in selling one-of-a-kind antique and vintage items. Over 100 vendors will participate in the show, selling everything from antiques and vintage items to re-purposed treasures.

The show’s “Coop Cafe” will offer breakfast and lunch items, while food trucks will be on-site to give attendees even more snacking choices. The show will also have a bar. The show also features a “Hen Pecked Husband” area with comfortable chairs and reading material, allowing men to relax while their wives get their shopping fix.

Friday Frenzy & 2 Day Pass ($25.00)

The event organizers are celebrating the return of the show with the new Friday Feathered Frenzy event. Ticket holders will enjoy the opening night at the show with the first peek of the vendors set up. Tickets will include entertainment and also early bird admittance on Saturday from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Children under 12 are always free.

Early Bird Entry Tickets ($25.00)

Early Bird ticket purchasers will receive early admittance from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7th. Children under 12 are free.

General Admission Tickets ($15.00):

Regular online ticket purchasers will be able to attend the show between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Children under 12 are free.

Parking: $5/vehicle upon arrival

Tickets for the event can be purchased through My805Tix, and dealers interested in participating can submit their applications by contacting Antiques@threespeckledhens.com.

