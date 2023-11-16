Three Templeton schools placed on lockdown Wednesday morning

Reports of ‘suspicious subject’ on campus found to be two high school students with pellet guns

– Three Templeton schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following reports of a “suspicious subject” on campus, according to multiple reports.

Vineyard Elementary School, Templeton Middle School, and Templeton High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution after reports suggested the subject may be armed. Two males were reportedly spotted near the area where agriculture students keep animals on the school grounds.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report at approximately 10:40 a.m., establishing a perimeter around the streets west of the schools. A search of the reported area and the neighborhood on Ag Hill Road west of the campuses ensued.

At around 11 a.m., two subjects were identified as high school students carrying pellet guns. Following confirmation of a false alarm, law enforcement units were cleared from the scene, and lockdowns at Vineyard Elementary School, Templeton Middle School, and Templeton High School were subsequently lifted.

No further information is available at this time.

