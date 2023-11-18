Three-vehicle collision reported on Highway 101 Friday in Atascadero

– A three-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 101 in Atascadero Friday evening, according to reports.

The collision occurred at 5:58 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the Del Rio Road off-ramp. Two vehicles were reportedly in the center divider, and one was on the roadside. At approximately 6:11 p.m., authorities requested assistance from Caltrans to close one of the northbound lanes while emergency responders attended to the scene, reports say.

The incident resulted in a standstill of northbound traffic in the affected area. No further information is available at this time.

