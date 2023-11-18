Three-vehicle collision reported on Highway 101 Friday in Atascadero 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 18, 2023
Posted: 7:20 am, November 18, 2023 by News Staff

– A three-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 101 in Atascadero Friday evening, according to reports.

The collision occurred at 5:58 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the Del Rio Road off-ramp. Two vehicles were reportedly in the center divider, and one was on the roadside. At approximately 6:11 p.m., authorities requested assistance from Caltrans to close one of the northbound lanes while emergency responders attended to the scene, reports say.

The incident resulted in a standstill of northbound traffic in the affected area. No further information is available at this time.

 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.