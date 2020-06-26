‘Ticket to the Trades’ apprenticeship program returns

–The Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council has announced the restart of the MC3 Pre-Apprenticeship program in San Luis Obispo County. The MC3 (Multi-Craft Core Curriculum) apprenticeship readiness program is an 8-week education and training program to help hands-on problem-solvers enter a new career path through an accelerated training bootcamp and introductions to local building trades registered apprenticeship opportunities.

Ideal candidates for the building trades industry and the MC3 program enjoy working with their hands and don’t love the idea of sitting at a desk all day. Many people in these jobs are curious problem solvers that want to know how things work and like taking devices apart to discover what’s inside. Potential industry careers include carpenters, electricians, plumbers and pipefitters, operating engineers, and sheet metal workers.

“A career in the trades provides an opportunity for a head of household job. The trades have provided viable high wage employment for generations of my own family. SLO Partners is proud to partner with the trades in offering pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship opportunities. Careers in the trades are essential now and in the future,” James J. Brescia, County Superintendent of Schools, San Luis Obispo County Office of Education.

The 8 week MC3 Pre-Apprenticeship program utilizes the curriculum developed by the National Building and Construction Trades Council and will be taught utilizing a combination of live online instruction and in-person hands-on training at a local training facility. For more information and to sign up to start the enrollment process visit https://www.slopartners.org/trades/

