Tickets available for ‘Brew at the Zoo’ virtual event

–Since participants this year aren’t able to gather in person due to COVID-19 and current safety guidelines, Atascadero’s “Brew at the Zoo” is bringing something unique to the community: it’s going virtual! This new virtual event will showcase the unique animals and conservation efforts of the Charles Paddock Zoo, along with the many artisan craft breweries that can be found in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo County.

Here’s how it works: Once a ticket has been purchased, participants will receive a 14-pack Variety Box of craft beverages from local artisan brewers, delivered right to their front door. Each ticket purchase gets one “Variety Box,” which will be perfect for two or more household members to enjoy together. The Variety Box includes thirteen 12-ounce and 16-ounce craft beers, plus one cider. The box will be delivered to the ticket purchaser no later than Thursday, Sept. 24. On Sept. 25, participants will receive a link to the festival which will allow them to tune in on Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon to experience a fantastic event streamed live from the Charles Paddock Zoo!

This virtual festival will include behind-the-scenes animal tours with experienced zookeepers, plus each of the local brewmasters speaking about the 14 artisan beverages in the Variety Box, and grooving to the tunes of Bear Market Riot and Ricky Montijo.

Each ticket for the event is $65 plus a service fee, (which comes to $5.11 per beer) and includes shipping. VIP tickets are $80 and a service fee per ticket, includes shipping plus a commemorative Brew at the Zoo T-shirt. Only California residents may purchase tickets and all ticket buyers must be 21 years of age or over. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased while supplies last at bit.ly/BrewAtTheZooAtascadero

Tickets that were already purchased for the original in-person event will remain valid for the new date to be scheduled in 2021. Existing ticket holders for the original event can also either upgrade to the new virtual event, or request a refund.

