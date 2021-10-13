Tickets available for Primus concert Oct. 16 at Vina Robles

Band had postponed dates from last year due to pandemic

– Primus will mount their long-delayed tour in homage to Rush, A Tribute to Kings, this summer, making a stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 16 with special guest Black Mountain. The band postponed the dates last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and all tickets from the originally scheduled show will be honored on this new date. Tickets are still available at this link.

The trek, which will see Primus performing Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, as well as some of their own music.

To see a full concert lineup for Vina Robles Amphitheatre, click here.

Note: The event organizer is requiring proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend this event.

