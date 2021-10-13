Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Tickets available for Primus concert Oct. 16 at Vina Robles
  • Follow Us!

Tickets available for Primus concert Oct. 16 at Vina Robles 

Posted: 6:08 am, October 13, 2021 by News Staff

primus paso roblesBand had postponed dates from last year due to pandemic

– Primus will mount their long-delayed tour in homage to Rush, A Tribute to Kings, this summer, making a stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 16 with special guest Black Mountain. The band postponed the dates last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and all tickets from the originally scheduled show will be honored on this new date. Tickets are still available at this link.

The trek, which will see Primus performing Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, as well as some of their own music.

To see a full concert lineup for Vina Robles Amphitheatre, click here. 

Note: The event organizer is requiring proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend this event. 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.