Tickets available now for Paso Wine Fest

Popular event returns May 16 – 19

– Paso Wine Fest is scheduled to return to North County this year from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Jan. 19. The festival grand tasting event includes 100+ Paso wineries, local spirits, live entertainment, and expanded culinary offerings from local chefs. Tickets and details available at pasowine.com.

Since 1983, Paso Wine Fest has celebrated the Paso Robles wine region. In 2024, local chefs and caterers offer complimentary bites with admission. Food is also available for purchase.

Festivities begin with winemaker dinners on Thursday, May 16, at downtown restaurants The Hatch Rotisserie and Thomas Hill Organics.

On Friday, May 17, Sparkling Paso returns to Paris Valley Road Estate Vineyard, featuring sparkling wines and pairings from guest wineries and Chef Joe White.

Saturday, May 18, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 100+ wineries gather at the Paso Robles Event Center. The event features open-sided tents, brand activations, live entertainment, artisan vendors, and local distillers offering craft spirits. Attendees can bring picnics.

There are two ticket options: VIP early entry with a welcome wine reception at 11:30 a.m., VIP gates at 12 p.m., exclusive lounge, and one-hour tasting before general admission. VIP tickets cost $250. General admission provides 3.5 hours at the Grand Tasting. GA entry at 1 p.m., event concludes at 4:30 p.m. early bird general admission tickets at $135 until Feb. 29, then $165 until April 30, and $175 through May 18.

A limited locals only price for the general admission ticket begins Friday, Jan. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 29 at $99 per ticket. These tickets are exclusively available for purchase in-person only at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce (1225 Park St., Paso Robles) and only available to any permanent resident of San Luis Obispo County. There are no exceptions for tickets to be purchased online/remotely. ID will be required at the time of purchase. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The locals only ticket provides 3.5 hours of Paso Wine fun at the Grand Tasting event. GA ticket holders enter the Paso Wine Fest at 1 p.m. The event concludes at 4:30 p.m. After the Feb. 29 deadline, general admission tickets are $165 until April 30, then $175 through May 18.

Festivities extend beyond ticketed events throughout the four days, including 150+ events on Sunday, May 19, at area wineries. More details are available at pasowine.com.

